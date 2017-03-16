A man brutally assaulted another man, hitting his head off a common close wall and chasing him on to the street with a knife.

Del Ross, 19, of Nairn Street, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He admitted assaulting Brandon Whyte at a property, in a common close and on the street, all Dens Road, on May 21 last year.

Ross seized Mr Whyte by the body, forced him into the close, then hit Mr Whyte’s head off a wall.

He then forced him on to the street, threw him on to the ground, pursued him, brandished a knife and pushed him on the body, causing him to fall.

The attack was all to Mr Whyte’s severe injury.

Sentence was deferred until March 23 for the Crown to produce a narrative.