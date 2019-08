Matthew Cunningham, 18, was fined and banned after being caught over the alcohol limit behind the wheel.

He admitted testing 50 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics, on Moncrieff Way, Newburgh, on July 20.

The court heard that Cunningham was at a junior football match and moved his friend’s car after being asked to by residents but bumped into a wall.

Cunningham, of Townsend, Kirkcaldy, was banned from driving for 15 months and fined £400.