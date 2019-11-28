Malicious fires ruled out: Residents shocked by blazes as cops conclude investigation in Fintry

Police have confirmed a number of car fires in recent weeks were not deliberate.

Two vehicles were badly damaged in an incident on Fintryside at around 7am on Saturday.

Police launched an investigation into the blaze with residents fearing the vehicles may have been set on fire deliberately.

Two appliances from Kingsway attended the scene at the weekend after the street was “turned orange” by the inferno.

One resident revealed her vehicle had also been damaged in the incident.

The woman, who declined to be named, said she had been alerted by a neighbour.

She said the flames had spread from another car and damaged her Vauxhall Mocha.

The woman added: “One of the neighbours in the other block of flats said she thought it was the bins on fire at first.”

People living on Finlarig Terrace described hearing explosions during the incident.

The woman said: “Both the cars were uplifted and my car is a write-off.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“The car next to mine had caught fire from the inside.

“A fire crew member said that it could have been an electrical fire.

“As it started on the inside, there was nothing left of the interior of the little black car to find out exactly how it started.

“The firefighter told me there was no accelerant used on the outside to start the fire.

“A Range Rover was also set on fire at the top of the street at the end of last month.

“I shared some of the pictures on Facebook and people were fairly shocked by the extent of the damage.”

Police confirmed this morning that there was no criminality and the investigation has been concluded.