Male, 31, arrested after more than £23,000 of cannabis recovered from Dundee property

by Sarah Williamson
July 3, 2020, 12:18 pm Updated: July 3, 2020, 3:49 pm
Over £23,000 worth of cannabis has been found after a drug search in Dundee.

Police made the discovery at a property in Dens Road on Thursday.

Officers recovered the drug, believed to have an estimated street value of £23,230, as well as a baseball bat, baton and a quantity of cash.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.