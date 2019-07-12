Malaria researchers from Dundee University clinch top prize

Researchers from University of Dundee’s Drug Discovery Unit have clinched a top prize for their work on tackling malaria.

They have been awarded the Project of the Year 2018 by Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) for their discovery work on potential new drugs to treat the disease.

Malaria is a killer disease, particularly affecting sub-Saharan Africa, which caused about 435,000 deaths in 2017, mainly among children under five. It is caused by a single-celled parasite.

Demand has increased for new drugs to prevent and treat malaria, due to the rise of resistance to existing medicines.

Led by Professor Ian Gilbert, Professor Kevin Read and Dr Beatriz Baragaña, the team at the drug discovery unit is working on a way to stop the malaria parasite making its own proteins in a bid to kill it.

Professor Gilbert said: “This is an exciting project, using information about the structure of the enzyme and computational chemistry to design potential new drugs.

“While there is still a long way to go and many hurdles to overcome, the team made great progress over the last year.”

n Picture shows left to right, Professor Read, Dr Baragaña and Professor Gilbert.