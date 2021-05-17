Making Dundee fans proud of their team – the aim of both manager James McPake and captain Charlie Adam as Dens is set to welcome back supporters for the play-off final

Thursday’s Play-Off Final first leg will see the first Dundee fans inside Dens Park in over 14 long months.

Five hundred lucky season-book holders received a message from the club over the past few days telling them theirs was the golden ticket to come out of the ballot.

And those few hundred will be able to cheer on the Dark Blues in their biggest home match of the season with promotion on the line.

Charlie Adam was once among their number as a youngster watching on from the South Enclosure.

Now club captain, the 35-year-old is yet to experience a home crowd at Dens since arriving at his boyhood club last summer.

In what will be his 16th home appearance, Adam will be able to savour leading Dundee out in front of their own support for the first time.

And he’s determined to make his fellow Dees proud of their team.

“It will be great to get some fans in and it will make a difference because it will only be our supporters,” Adam said, ahead of the clash with Kilmarnock.

“I hope they turn out and are proud of what we do.

“It’s just a pity families can’t come in. I want my kids and wife to be able to see it.

“But season-ticket holders and people who put a lot of money into the club can come and see us play and, hopefully, we will do them proud.

“We have to perform and it will be good to see them back.

“I experienced it up at Inverness (in December) and it added something to the game.”

‘That’s my job, to make them proud’

Pride is also the aim for manager James McPake as he gears his side up for their shot at Premiership football next season.

He is currently preparing the Dark Blues to face Kilmarnock, aiming to take their place in the top flight.

The Dens boss says supporters have been sorely missed this season.

And joked the semi-final second leg against Raith Rovers would have been over before a ball was kicked had the home support been there on Saturday.

“The fans would keep the ball out the net themselves!” he said.

“They have been missed but I get the other side as well.

“We’ve all lost close ones. Everyone has had that feeling of knowing someone ill with it or having it.

“I hope the fans sat at home watching last Wednesday (for the 3-0 win at Raith) were proud of their team.

“That’s my job, to make them proud.

“I was proud to play for this club and I want to make the fans proud of the team myself and my coaching staff can put on the park.”