Makers of Grand Theft Auto have avoided paying UK corporate tax for 10 years, think tank claims

The makers of Grand Theft Auto have avoided paying UK corporation tax for 10 years, despite benefiting from tens of millions in government funding.

According to think tank TaxWatch, Rockstar North, which was formed in Dundee in 1984 as DMA Design, has not payed tax on its profits over the last decade.

The company has claimed £42 million in tax credits from the government over the last three years through the Video Games Tax Relief regime.

Video Games Tax Relief was introduced by the UK government in 2014 to provide targeted support for games that were “culturally British”, with a particular focus on support for small and medium sized businesses.

George Turner, Director of TaxWatch said: “It is outrageous that the UK taxpayer is being asked to shell out tens of millions of pounds in subsidy to the developers of Grand Theft Auto, when at the time that the game’s developers put in their tax credit application Grand Theft Auto V had already generated several billion dollars in sales and profits.

“This is a drive-by assault on the British taxpayer and corporate welfare scrounging at its very worst.

“The Video Games Tax Relief was designed to help developers of games with a cultural content that would struggle to sell in the international market.

“The fact that such a large amount of that relief is going to the developers of Grand Theft Auto clearly shows that the relief is not working as intended.”

Grand Theft Auto V is the most commercially successful product in the history of the entertainment industry, with total revenues estimated to be $6bn since the game’s release in 2013.