Makeover under way for Dundee United’s Tannadice ground

Scaffolding has gone up inside Dundee United’s Tannadice ground as the stadium is given a makeover for the new season.

And fans will enjoy the rewards of the revamp after an extensive list of upgrades has been completed.

The Tele recently revealed how the club were to install an external lift to give access to the recently refurbished WestEnd Flooring Suite.

And a massive painting job was also launched to spruce up the outside of Tannadice while a host of other improvements include some high tech work.

A spokesman said: “There has been an installation of a new fibre optic loop around the stadium to improve data transfer facilities

“There’s also an extensive renovation of the Centenary Lounge and executive boxes in the Jerry Kerr stand plus the refurbishment and new layout of the bar area behind the Captains’ Box, situated alongside the Centenary Lounge.

“Painting of all the steelwork and beams in the Eddie Thompson Stand has allowed the club to replace all the netting in the upper trusses.

“And the superstore and ticket centre have also been refurbished.”