Make sure you are in the frame for our incredible competition – it’s time for TeleTots 2019!

TeleTots is back – and it is going to be bigger than ever!

Once again we are taking professional snaps of Dundee children up to the age of five in a bid to find the city’s cutest kid.

This year we have set up in the Overgate Shopping Centre, making it more accessible than ever.

All you have to do is fill in the coupon on this page – a similar one will be printed every day for the next two weeks – and take it along to our stand on the upper level of the centre.

© DC Thomson

Our snapper will do the rest – and you will automatically be in the running for some spectacular prizes, including a whopping £1,000 travel voucher.

Any youngster aged five or under is eligible to take part and every child photographed at the special free shoots, which run until October 12, will be featured in a series of picture supplements in the newspaper.

The child crowned TeleTot 2019 after a public vote will win £1,000 of holiday vouchers for their family, a fantastic trophy, a £50 toy shop voucher plus a photo bundle.

There will also be a trophy, toy shop voucher and photo bundle for each age category winner, plus all nine finalists will be given a photo bundle – but be warned, the competition is sure to be hot.

The photography sessions will take place at the following times – Monday to Saturday from 10am-4pm, except for Thursday which will be noon-7pm and Sunday noon-4pm. No appointment is needed – just bring the registration form and make sure your wee one is looking their cutest!

Picture supplements will start running in the Evening Telegraph on Tuesday October 29 and voting will open on the same day.

© DC Thomson

You’ll be able to cast votes right up until November 27, after which we will announce our final nine.

The finalists will be revealed on Tuesday December 3 and the winner will be announced in the run-up to Christmas – making it an extra special festive season for one local family.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “TeleTots is always popular and we just can’t wait to get started.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming as many families as possible to our brand new stand in the Overgate Centre.

© DC Thomson

“It is always brilliant to see so many happy, smiling kids and I know our readers will also enjoy picking their favourite TeleTot!”

Those taking part will also receive some great exclusive offers.

They include buy one get one free on milkshakes at Bibble, free drinks at Costa and free food from Frankie and Benny’s.