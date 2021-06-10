Make helmets compulsory: Blairgowrie teen’s family launches campaign for Keiran’s Law after horror cycling accident

The family of a Blairgowrie teenager left fighting for his life after a horror bike crash has launched a campaign to make cycling helmets law.

Keiran Lamond, 15, was not wearing a helmet when he smashed into a lamppost last October, and suffered serious head injuries.

He spent months in hospital as a result, including some time in intensive care, and had to learn to talk again.

His family believes his injuries would have been less severe if he had been wearing a helmet and say Keiran’s Law would prevent other families from going through the same heartache.

And they have called on the public to get behind their efforts by signing their petition.

It’s launch comes as Kieran’s younger sisters plan a sponsored walk to help raise the funds needed for his ongoing recovery.

‘Let’s make this law’

Kieran had three blood clots removed from his brain in the wake of his accident and a metal plate was inserted in his skull.

He continues to receive care at Ninewells while awaiting surgery for a new plate after the last one failed.

He will need lifelong care, something his mother Nicola Lamond thinks could have been prevented.

She said a change in the law is now needed and helmets must be compulsory, even on short journeys.

“I want helmets to become law,” she said.

“Making helmets law will save so many people having to go through what we have had to go through, or having to lose someone they love because they didn’t think a helmet was cool or they didn’t think it would happen to them.

“Let’s make this law.”

Fundraising to ease family’s burden

Kieran’s sisters Holly, Jessica and Arianna will step out on their sponsored walk on June 19 in Perth.

Locals can also get involved and show their support for the injured teenager, who is a massive St Johnstone fan.

Participants are invited to wear Saints colours on the day, in a nod to Keiran’s passion.

Nicola said: “Due to his injuries, Keiran is going to need lifelong care.

“These funds will be for his benefit and to help ease the burden on his family.

“Keiran’s sisters Holly, Jessica and Arianna will be taking part.

“Keiran is super proud of his sisters – he always has been.”

Keiran’s recovery is being documented on the Facebook page Keiran’s Journey and the walk was organised by one of the page’s supporters.

Further information on how to raise funds can also be found there.

“A huge thank you to Rosie, one of Keiran’s followers, for organising the walk,” Nicola said.

Accident was life-changing

Kieran’s accident changed his life and, as well as the lives of his entire family.

He had gone to a shop to buy bread and butter and was on his way home when he crashed.

The youngster was fortunate a passer-by saw what happened and gave him first aid at the scene.

His family said he owes his life to the woman who helped him and the medical teams who cared for him.