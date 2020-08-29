Make a date with the Tele’s calendar for a trip down memory lane

The Tele’s 2021 Dundee Memories calendar has been specially curated to bring the vibrant history of Dundee back to life, with wonderful images carefully selected from the Evening Telegraph archive.

As September approaches, our attention will soon turn to Christmas.

But what do you buy for that one person who seems to have everything they need?

© DC Thomson

Well if they are a proud Dundonian and love to share stories of the city from back in the day, then we have the perfect gift idea.

Most of us probably can’t wait to see the back of 2020, and we’re unlikely to be looking back fondly on it, so this calendar will provoke happier memories of years gone by which the whole family can enjoy.

© DC Thomson

Join us on a nostalgic journey to visit stunning places that still exist today, as well as scenes that now only exist in our memories, from views of Dundee’s old trams to remembering the storefronts and landscapes from yesteryear.

The calendar is obviously practical and useful as well as a walk down memory lane, with each photograph featuring a spaciously dated grid ensuring you can note down all of your appointments and special events.

© DC Thomson

Priced at just £7.99, the calendar is the perfect present – but if you would like one for yourself, too, you can save money buying our multi-packs, which ensure no one misses out.

And as a special treat to our avid readers we are also offering 15% off each calendar purchase by simply entering discount code ET15 at checkout.

To get yours today visit www.dcthomsonshop.co.uk any time, or call our store on 0800 318 846, Monday to Friday 8am-6pm.