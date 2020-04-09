Majority of Tayside GP practices to remain open on public holiday during coronavirus crisis

A majority of GP practices in Tayside are to remain open on Monday April 13, despite it being a public holiday, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish Government has asked surgeries to remain open, if it is safe to do so.

Associate Medical Director for Primary Care for NHS Tayside, Dr Jane Bruce, said: “Monday April 13 is a public holiday and the majority GP surgeries across Tayside, where they are able, will be open between 8am and 6pm to support patient care for patients with non-Covid related issues.

“Patients are reminded that they should call their own surgery in the first instance for a telephone discussion regarding their non-Covid health concerns, in order to ensure safe practice at this time.

“It is important that all patients with Covid symptoms do not attend their local surgery, they should at all times call 111.

“From 6pm until 8am, for Covid and non-Covid issues patients should call 111 as you would do in the normal out of hours period.”

Dr Bruce also reminded patients that GPs are still open to see children, however, parents must phone for a telephone discussion prior to making an appointment.

She added: “A discussion with practice staff will help differentiate between a Covid and non-Covid problem, and staff will be able to direct a child to the most appropriate places to be seen.

“Parents should be assured that all children will be seen as necessary in the most appropriate locations.

“In the out of hours period, that means from 6pm until 8am weekdays and 6pm Friday until 8am Monday , if a parent or carer has concerns about a child’s health they should call 111 in the usual way and appropriate advice will be given.”

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: