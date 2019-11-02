Majority of staff at Tesco on Murraygate take new roles

Bosses at Tesco say none of the staff at its doomed city centre store have been forced to take redundancy ahead of the shop closing on Saturday.

The supermarket giant revealed last month that its Metro store on the Murraygate will close today after more than 20 years.

In all, 78 people are currently employed in the store, and have been given one-to-ones with managers regarding their future since talks with landlords Sports Direct over the store’s lease collapsed.

It is understood that some of the store’s longer-serving staff have been given “extremely generous” enhanced redundancy packages.

The supermarket says “all affected colleagues” are being offered new roles if they want them, either in other stores or at its call centre on the Kingsway.

“Closing our Dundee Metro store is disappointing and not a decision taken by Tesco,” a spokesman said, delivering a parting shot to landlords Sports Direct.

“We’d like to thank all our customers and colleagues.

“Tesco continues to invest in Dundee and play an active part in the city’s economy.”

Jack Faulds, of trade union USDAW, said negotiations between management and staff were going “to the wire” – but the general impression his members were giving was that they were satisfied with the deals offered to them.

“There are some people who want to stay but there are others wanting to go because of the length of their service,” he said.

“The packages they have been offered are far more than Tesco have had to give. It’s a difficult job these days, ten times more difficult than it used to be. People are doing three or four jobs in one and are often on flexible contracts.

“If they get a chance to leave with a wad of cash they might take it because they might not get that chance again.”

Sports Direct, in the meantime, has remained silent since announcing in September that the Murraygate site would become a new superstore with a USC concession in a year’s time.

It is yet to say whether there are any implications for either of its Overgate stores.