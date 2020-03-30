Majority of Dundonians in favour of stricter coronavirus lockdown restrictions

A majority of people in Dundee are in favour of the UK Government putting stricter lockdown restrictions in place in order to delay the spread of Covid-19, according to a Tele poll.

Many believe that the new measures, which include the forced closure of all non-essential businesses and schools, do not go far enough.

They also include a ban on public gatherings, and people are now not allowed to leave the house unless they are shopping for essentials.

People are also permitted to leave their homes to exercise – once a day, alone or with a member of their household – to care for vulnerable people, to travel to and from work which cannot be done from home or for medical reasons.

Out of 1,322 voters, 53.25% agreed the restrictions should “go further and be stricter.”

Just 6.05% of voters claimed that the measures are “too strict to follow”, with 40.70% agreeing that the current rules are enough to keep people safe.

The new rules, which were introduced by the prime minister on Monday March 23, have been deemed essential by the government and “will save lives.”

Boris Johnson also gave police special emergency powers, such as the ability to break up public gatherings and issue fines to those who are caught breaking the rules.

The Foreign Office have also advised against all non-essential travel abroad, and have requested all British nationals who are currently travelling abroad to return immediately.

The restrictions are, as yet, not as strict as those which have been put in place in other countries, such as Italy and Spain.

Nationwide lockdown was declared in Italy on March 10, with Spain declaring yesterday that their lockdown is to continue for another two weeks.

In Italy, residents must print off certain forms before they leave the house, and those who repeatedly break the rules can receive a jail sentence of up to six months.

Many believe that harsher quarantine restrictions, such as those on the continent, should be put in place in order to keep the most vulnerable in the UK safe.

It is unclear how long Britain’s lockdown is to continue for, with the government planning to consider revoking the new restrictions on April 6.