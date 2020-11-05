Majority of Tele readers want to see ban on sale of fireworks to the general public

An overwhelming number of Tele readers have called for stricter controls on fireworks, just days after a night of chaos in Kirkton.

Despite there being a ban on the traditional, organised events, fireworks have continued to be sold as normal to the public in the run-up to Bonfire Night tonight.

But a Tele poll has revealed that almost 75% of people want a ban on over-the-counter sales, as the Scottish Government revealed plans to explore whether restrictions should be put in place.

Almost three-quarters of those who responded to the poll believed that sales of fireworks for anything other than official, council-approved events should be banned in Scotland.

The results comes just days after a group of more than 100 people caused chaos in a Kirkton Street by launching fireworks at vehicles and police officers.

In total, 430 people voted in the poll, with 323 (75%) saying the supported restricting the sale of fireworks to the general public, and 107 (25%) saying they were against the ban.

Commenting on the poll, and reacting to the government announcement, Wendy Khan said: “A good decision and about time. Too many households having their own fireworks shows days before and days after.

“They shouldn’t be sold to the public and only organised shows by councils should be allowed. Too many animals are terrified and are hurt on purpose.”

Meanwhile, Denise Marshall added: “About time, here’s hoping they ban them except for official displays.”

While many support the ban, others have claimed that it would be an unnecessary restriction.

Conan Smith said: “A stone in the wrong hands is dangerous and they don’t ban stones.”

Last year there were a number of high-profile incidents, with firefighters booed as they battled to get a bonfire out of control on Beauly Crescent.

The crews were booed as they tried to subdue the flames and police had to be called to assist them in getting the situation under control.

And, in a separate incident, traffic was brought to standstill when fireworks were set off on Clepington Road.

On Tuesday, it emerged that an independent review group has also advised the Scottish government to put restrictions on the sale of fireworks, including limits on when the explosives can be sold.

The Firework Review Group, which is headed by former Chief Fire Officer Alasdair Hay, has suggested that Holyrood impose a series of measures to ensure safer use of fireworks.

The proposed rules include the introduction of mandatory conditions when fireworks are purchased from retailers, restricting the times of day fireworks can be sold and volume of that can be purchased at any one time.

It could also mean restrictions on the days and times they can be set off and the introduction of no firework areas or zones.

The group, which is made up of police officers, firefighters and animal rights activists, have also suggested that new laws are introduced to stop those over the age of 18 buying fireworks for children.

Meanwhile, Tayside police have urged people celebrating bonfire night to stay safe, and have warned officers will take a “zero tolerance” approach to any violence or aggressive behavior.

Chief Inspector David McIntosh said: “We know that the vast majority of those who purchase fireworks do so in order to enjoy Bonfire Night responsibly.

“However, a small minority use the Bonfire Night period to get involved in disorder and commit acts of violence and damage.

“Let me make it clear, such behaviour will not be tolerated and anyone involved in criminality involving fireworks or disorder will be dealt with firmly and robustly.

“For the past three years, we have been able to call upon additional specialist national resources to assist local officers.

“Once again, these officers are available if they are needed and I’m grateful to have them as an operational consideration.

“While the cancellation of public bonfire displays and the coronavirus restrictions in place is likely to result in a slight reduction in the number of people out and about, we cannot be complacent in terms of preserving public safety.

“The Chief Constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing to aid the collective effort of staying safe, protecting others and saving lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

“Please do not do anything that puts you in breach of the current restrictions.

“We want everyone to have a great Bonfire Night, but please enjoy it responsibly and help us keep you, and everyone else, safe throughout.”