‘Majority of Dee squad haven’t done enough’: Squad slammed by Paul McGowan

“Probably only two, maybe three players, can look in the mirror and say they have done enough this season. That’s being kind. The rest, including myself, haven’t been good enough.”

That’s the brutal assessment of Dundee’s season from experienced midfielder Paul McGowan.

The Dark Blues are in doubt of even achieving a play-off place in the Championship after picking up just eight points from their last nine league fixtures.

In that time, rivals and league leaders Dundee United have raced away at the top of the division and sit a massive 24 points ahead of the Dens Park club.

As the campaign heads into the business end, Dundee are searching for a spark to finally ignite their season.

And McGowan insists that has to come tomorrow when they head to Morton.

He told the Tele: “It’s been really disappointing recently, we’ve not been good enough.

“People have a go at us for saying the same stuff but it really hasn’t been good enough.

“You can see we are lacking in confidence, we are gifting teams goals and not scoring.

“We need to get back to basics, get back to being hard to beat and stop gifting teams goals, giving head-starts and then get a run going.

“Our confidence isn’t high at the moment after the results we’ve had.

“We need that one result to turn it in the other direction.

“We’ve found ourselves in a sticky moment but we need to start dominating games and asserting ourselves.

“I’m bored even saying these things, it’s getting so old.

“We have to speak to the press and say what we have to say but we need to start doing it on the pitch.

“As a squad we are not doing enough.

“Probably only two, maybe three players can look in the mirror and say they have done enough.

“That’s being kind.

“The rest, including myself, have not been good enough.

“What can you say? It’s not been great.

“We are letting ourselves down, letting the manager down and letting the fans down.

“That’s the way it has went but we still have a chance to get up through the play-offs.

“That’s the best way, we’ll keep going in the league but United are too far in front, I won’t lie about that.

“We need to start playing and winning games.”

Cappielow is by no means the easiest place to turn your form around.

David Hopkin’s Ton have picked up 10 points from their last five Championship matches and were minutes away from beating Dundee United at Tannadice last weekend.

And Dundee’s last trip to Greenock should serve as a big reminder of the dangers they pose.

Peter Grant’s header just before half-time was enough for the Greenock side to seal a 1-0 victory back in September.

“The last game down there, there was nothing in it. We gave away a silly free-kick and they scored from that and held out,” added McGowan.

“They make things hard, go very direct and make it a horrible game. Credit to them, they have picked up some good results and nearly beat United at Tannadice last week.

“We know what to expect and we have to be up for it.

“That’s what they do, they go a goal up and make it hard, work their socks off all over the pitch and have players that can hurt you.

“It will be a hard game at Cappielow so we’ll have to be at our best to get anything.”