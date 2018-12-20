Major train disruption on Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh services

There is major disruption on the Aberdeen to Edinburgh train line this afternoon.

ScotRail says that a shortage of train crews has forced cancellations and early terminations of services on the Dundee line.

The following changes have been announced:

The problems come on the same day that Nicola Sturgeon described ScotRail delays as “unacceptable” as it was indicated around 5,000 trains are axed or partially cancelled each year.