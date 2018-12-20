Major train disruption on Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh services

There is major disruption on the Aberdeen to Edinburgh train line this afternoon.
ScotRail says that a shortage of train crews has forced cancellations and early terminations of services on the Dundee line.
The following changes have been announced:
The problems come on the same day that Nicola Sturgeon described ScotRail delays as “unacceptable” as it was indicated around 5,000 trains are axed or partially cancelled each year.
ScotRail delays unacceptable and passengers deserve better: Nicola Sturgeon