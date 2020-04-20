Major search for swimmer reported missing off the coast in Fife

A major air and sea rescue operation was launched at the weekend after reports that a swimmer was missing off the coast near St Andrews.

The search was called off after more than three and a half hours, after darkness began to fall.

It is not known at this stage if the swimmer found his own way to safety.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: “I cannot comment on whether the person reported to be swimming found his own way back to shore at a different spot. A search of this nature would not be called off unless there was a very high certainty that there was no one in the water.

She added: “A search and rescue operation was launched at 5.30pm on Saturday after a man was seen entering the water at the East Sands at St Andrews and did not return to the location expected.”

She said that HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, two coastal rescue teams from Dundee and St Andrews, and both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched after concerns were reported.

The search was called off at 9.10pm. It is not known how old the man was.

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry Lifeboat said: “Both Broughty Ferry RNLI Lifeboats were launched on Saturday evening following a request from the Coastguard.

“The call came in just after 5.30pm with reports of a missing swimmer off St Andrews East Sands.

“Lifeboats crews along with shore crew had both boats launched within 15 minutes.

“Crews carried out an extensive search of the area along with a Search and Rescue helicopter and Coastguard teams.

“Following the two an half hour operation, no person was found and the RNLI crews were stood down.

“Both lifeboats were back on station for 8.40pm and made ready for any further calls.”