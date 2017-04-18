One of Dundee’s busiest roads is set to be hit by water works lasting a month.

Scottish Water has revealed it is due to begin work on Clepington Road next Monday.

And some business owners in the area say they’re concerned about potentially significant disruption.

Mains improvements will be carried out on Clepington Road, from the junction of Provost Road to Arklay Street, in the eastbound lane initially.

Phase two will see the same work carried out but in the westbound lane.

Kieran Smith, 22, manager of The Clep Bar, said: “I know some of the residents nearby had letters but from what I can gather the businesses received nothing.

“The traffic is bad enough with the people coming from the Kingsway trying to avoid the traffic there.

“But if that work is going to be carried out then it’s going to be absolutely mental. It was bad enough the last time they turned off the water at Graham Street — which is a much smaller street.

“If it’s going to be all the way up the Cleppy Road then it’s bound to cause us disruption.”

Alison Leggat, 47, owner of Menz Zone barbers in Clepington Road, added: “It sounds as though it’ll be very disruptive.

“Coming into work is a nightmare as it is with all the traffic so I can’t even imagine what it will be like when the work starts.

“I do think that people will avoid the area completely.

“Hopefully it doesn’t affect us too much.”

However Ian Smart from the Barber’s Chair in Clepington Road, took a different view. He said: “There’s nothing you can do about it. If it’s got to be done then it’s got to be done.”

The work, part of a £5 mllion upgrade across Dundee, is due to last for one month. But Scottish Water says phase two will only be carried out once phase one is completed.

A diversion will be in place via Arklay Street, Dens Road, Moncur Crescent and Caird Avenue during both phases.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “All traffic management is carried out in consultation with Dundee City Council and any road closure or lane closure is only ever a last resort and put in place for health and safety reasons.

“Scottish Water apologises to customers for any inconvenience during this essential mains upgrade.”