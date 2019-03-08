Major police presence on Dundee street after thug attacked partner in moving car

A thug driver who who attacked his partner in a moving car in Dundee has dodged a jail term.

Liam Rodgers, 28, sparked a major police response to South Road last month, as shown in the videos above and pictures below.

He drove dangerously as well as leaving the woman hospitalised during the violent incident.

Rodgers launched his attack just hours after appearing in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court on other matters.

Both Rodgers and his partner attacked each other at around midday on the day in question as his girlfriend was driving following an argument over Rodgers’ phone

Rodgers’ step sister, who was in the back seat alongside Rodgers’ sister, then pulled the handbrake with Rodgers and the woman then leaving the car and continuing to fight on the street.

After a short while, Rodgers then got into the driver seat and mounted the kerb on to the grassy verge to “intimidate them”.

The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital suffering from facial injuries and a bump on the head, but was later discharged.

Rodgers, of Grieves Cottage, Longforgan, previously pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman and to driving dangerously at around midday on February 5.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey said previously that Rodgers was infuriated after being head butted by his partner.

He added that Rodgers, who is now “drug free”, is back together with his girlfriend and has enrolled on a college course.

Mr McIlravey added that Rodgers did not intentionally drive towards anyone who had been in the car and had simply lost control of the vehicle.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC ordered Rodgers to perform 200 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 12 months.