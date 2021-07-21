Major Kirkcaldy roadworks delayed by a month

Major roadworks in Kirkcaldy have been delayed by a month, with the resurfacing project now expected to get under way at the end of August.

Roadworks were planned for the end of this month, beginning Monday July 26.

However, Fife Council has since delayed the surfacing improvements until Monday August 30.

The carriageway resurfacing along Broom Road could take up to four weeks.

Maintenance works will be carried out between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Broom Road will be resurfaced as part of the upgradeIt forms part of a £147,000 investment in the road network in Kirkcaldy.

Altany Craik, the council’s convener of economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation, said: “We maintain more than 2,400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

“Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”

Phased roadworks

The resurfacing works will be carried out in three phases.

Temporary two-way traffic lights will control traffic during the first two phases.

Phase three requires a full road closure between Newliston Drive and Bennochy Road, with a signed diversion route in place.

Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times throughout the Kirkcaldy roadworks.

The works will affect bus services in the area.

For more information, residents can contact Stagecoach on 01592 645680 or visit the Stagecoach website.

Mr Craik concluded: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”