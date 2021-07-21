Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021
News / Local / Fife

Major Kirkcaldy roadworks delayed by a month

By Katy Scott
July 21, 2021, 6:21 pm
Broom Road ahead of road works in Kirkcaldy
Broom Road.

Major roadworks in Kirkcaldy have been delayed by a month, with the resurfacing project now expected to get under way at the end of August.

Roadworks were planned for the end of this month, beginning Monday July 26.

However, Fife Council has since delayed the surfacing improvements until Monday August 30.

The carriageway resurfacing along Broom Road could take up to four weeks.

Maintenance works will be carried out between 9.30am and 3.30pm.kirkcaldy roadworks

Broom Road will be resurfaced as part of the upgradeIt forms part of a £147,000 investment in the road network in Kirkcaldy.

Altany Craik, the council’s convener of economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation, said: “We maintain more than 2,400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

“Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”

Phased roadworks

The resurfacing works will be carried out in three phases.

Temporary two-way traffic lights will control traffic during the first two phases.

Phase three requires a full road closure between Newliston Drive and Bennochy Road, with a signed diversion route in place.

Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times throughout the Kirkcaldy roadworks.

The works will affect bus services in the area.

For more information, residents can contact Stagecoach on 01592 645680 or visit the Stagecoach website.

altany craik thanks locals for their patience ahead of kirkcaldy roadworks
Councillor Altany Craik thanked locals for their patience ahead of the work

Mr Craik concluded: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”