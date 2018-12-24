Major investigation launched after body of man found on street

A major investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in a Kirkcaldy street.

Police cordoned off an area of Adam Smith Court after the discovery was made shortly before 9.45am on Sunday and officers were stationed at the scene throughout the day.

It is believed the man was found with serious injuries on the street and was pronounced dead at the scene, although detectives are understood to be treating the death as “unexplained”.

Police tape prevented access to garages and an alleyway understood to lead through to a courtyard area at the rear of the blocks of flats.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A man was found dead on Adam Smith Court around 9.41am yesterday.

“Officers are currently in attendance and inquiries are ongoing.”

The flats themselves are in a sought-after part of Kirkcaldy town centre, with properties at the front of the complex looking on to the Esplanade and out on to the Firth of Forth.

It is understood the man’s body was found in a courtyard to the west of the development.

Access can only be gained by the alleyway that was taped off as police continued their initial investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Detectives could be seen conducting door-to-door inquiries at the blocks of flats during the afternoon.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said she was shocked to see police activity in a normally quiet part of town.

“The place was crawling with police officers, forensics and CID earlier on but we really don’t know what’s happened,” she said.