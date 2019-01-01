‘Major international investor’ in talks to build 39-storey Dundee skyscraper

Developers behind ambitious plans for a skyscraper on the city’s Waterfront have revealed they are in talks with a “major international investor”.

InverTay Homes bosses Eddie Wighton and Michael Pratt said the project had attracted the attention of American investors who were now planning to come to Dundee to consider the scheme further.

Mr Wighton said: “We’ve received global interest for this project. A lot of the finer details have still to be worked out but we hope that within six months to a year we will be able to submit a formal planning application.

“We have already had talks with a major international investor and with an American investor.

“We’re not in a position to reveal who they are at this stage but talks will continue in January with a view to getting further financial investment secured.

“This is a very ambitious project that has drawn its fair share of criticism as well as support, but we are confident that this will go ahead.

“We accept we may have to modify our plans to fit with local planning constraints but that is all up for consideration.”

The developers have also announced they would be willing to gift the skyscraper’s conference centre and all its income to the city.

Mr Wighton added: “Should this take place on the Water-front we would look to partner up with Dundee City Council and would be willing to gift the conference centre and all of its income to the city.

“The basis would be for the people of Dundee to benefit and we could see some kind of charitable status.”

If approved, the skyscraper would host a five-star hotel, world class conference centre and luxury flats.

The developers have also claimed it would bring £200 million to the Dundee economy and close to 1,000 permanent jobs.