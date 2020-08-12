‘Major incident’ declared in Fife as hundreds of people rescued following severe weather

A major incident has been declared in Fife this morning following a night of severe weather.

Fife’s Local Resilience Partnership (LRP) has activated and multi-agency resources are providing assistance to communities, following a number of incidents across the Kingdom.

This includes a major landslide at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, where 28 people had to be rescued in the early hours.

In total 218 people were also assisted from their caravans overnight. Emergency accommodation was identified and the landslide is being assessed this morning.

Police, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Fife Council are working together to deal with flooding issues in Freuchie, Cairneyhill, Cardenden, Kinglassie, Culross and Lochgelly.

As a result, a number of road closures are in place and local diversions are in operation.

A number of people have been evacuated from their homes, and various schools and roads are closed across the Kingdom. The main East Coast rail line is also closed due to the landslide.

Chair of Fife’s LRP Superintendent Sandy Brodie said: “Public services are working together to deal with this incident and taking guidance from public health to make sure all current guidance is being followed when supporting those affected.

“I want to reassure residents that we are working to get services back up and running as quickly as possible and will continue to monitor the situation. In the interim, I would ask people not to travel unless absolutely necessary”