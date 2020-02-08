Major facelift for Dundee and Angus College’s Kingsway Campus

Plans for an ambitious £35m facelift for Dundee and Angus College have been unveiled.

Principal Grant Ritchie revealed that the Kingsway Campus could be revamped with a new training restaurant and hair and beauty department, with work kicking off this summer if planners give the official nod of approval.

The project is likely to last for four years as the different proposals are carried out.

Mr Ritchie said: “The Kingsway Campus of the college is one of the last old buildings made of concrete and glass in Scotland and we have put in a planning application to modernise it.

“The first phase will be the tower building and cost £3.5m and the whole thing is going to take four years and cost £35m, so it is a major piece of work with a new stem centre for science students to work in.

“Ideally, if everything goes through planning with Dundee City Council, then we would hope to start work slightly before the end of summer term and be finished slightly after the holidays finish.

“So most of the significant disruptive work will be carried out during the holidays. We will move the students to other class rooms and make arrangements to accommodate everyone.

“Money for the work will come from our capital allocation from the Scottish Government and also from our Educational Trust.”

He added: “One of the biggest modernisations will be putting the training restaurant on the ground floor and also the hair and beauty department so it will give the public a really good image on arrival at the Kingsway Campus.

“I have been here 35 years and started when it was the old College of Commerce in Dundee so I have been around a long time and seen a few changes in that time, but this will be the most significant.

“It will be like a new building and both the students and staff are all looking forward to it.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed that the application has been lodged.