Major exhibition of Scottish dancer and choreographer Michael Clark coming to V&A Dundee

V&A Dundee is to show the first ever major exhibition of Scottish dancer and choreographer Michael Clark.

In collaboration with Barbican Art Gallery, Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer will run at the design museum from October 30 2021 to February 6 2022.

© Supplied

It will follow the current fashion exhibition Mary Quant – running until January 17 2021 – and next summer’s major exhibition Night Fever: Designing Club Culture which will run from March 27 to September 5 2021.

Michael Clark was born in Aberdeen in 1962 and began traditional Scottish dancing at the age of four. In 1975 he left home to study at the Royal Ballet School in London.

As a young choreographer, Clark brought together his classical ballet training with London’s punk, fashion and club culture to establish himself as one of the most innovative artists working in contemporary dance.

Film, photography, and material from Clark’s practice will be presented alongside his legendary collaborations across visual arts, music, fashion and film.

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

Leonie Bell, incoming Director of V&A Dundee, said: “Michael Clark is a truly remarkable creative force, who as a dancer and choreographer has challenged and redefined the limits of dance, its relationship to design and its place in contemporary culture.

“I am delighted to be looking forward to such a rich programme of major exhibitions at V&A Dundee, from Mary Quant to Night Fever and now Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining the team and having seen the joy of the museum recently reopening I can’t wait to get started.”

© Richard Haughton

Jane Alison, Head of Visual Arts at Barbican, said: “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with V&A Dundee to bring Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer to Scotland in October 2021, following the Barbican’s much-anticipated run from October 2020 to January 2021.

“One of the UK’s most influential choreographers and performers, Scottish-born Clark became an Artistic Associate at the Barbican Centre in 2005.

“Embraced by audiences both in the UK and on tour around the world, Clark’s electrifying contribution to the worlds of art, music and fashion is explored and celebrated in this inspiring exhibition, including works by a range of his most important collaborators and never before seen material from Clark’s archive.”

This exhibition, one of the largest surveys ever dedicated to a living choreographer, presents a comprehensive story of Clark’s career to date.

Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer is curated by Florence Ostende. It will be first shown at Barbican Art Gallery from October 7 2020 to January 3 2021.