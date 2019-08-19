Major disruption as cars plough into back of lorry on A90

Commuters faced major disruption this morning after two cars ploughed into the back of a lorry.

The crash happened shortly before morning rush hour on the A90, just north of the Inchture junction.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene and one person was later taken to Ninewells Hospital to be treated for injuries, which were believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Police were forced to reduce the road to one lane because of the debris.

This caused long tailbacks as motorists made their way into the city.

One eyewitness, who was caught in the tailbacks as they made their way to work, said: “The outside lane of the carriageway was blocked for some time.

“I was held up for 40 minutes.

“It was down to one lane and there were tailbacks for about six or seven miles.

“The cars were very extensively damaged.”

The crash also caused delays to public transport, with Stagecoach East confirming its X7 and 39 services were held up.

Another witness said: “Currently tailbacks to the Horn, hope everyone is OK.”

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Officers attended a reported road traffic collision on the A90 near Inchture around 6.30am.

“Two cars and an HGV were involved and the carriageway was blocked for a short time.

“One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the road has been fully reopened.”

Police later had to close both lanes of the road to allow the three vehicles to be taken away from the scene.

Although the road was reopened before 9am, motorists were still caught up in tailbacks later in the morning.