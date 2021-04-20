Major development would bring 140 new homes to Fife town

Fife Council has been asked to consider plans for a major development in Kinghorn, Fife, involving 140 new homes.

Gladman Development has asked for permission to build the new homes at Mid Mire in Kinghorn, which they say could bring 294 new residents to the town.

At least 15% of the new homes would be affordable, according to the in-principle planning application.

The planning application says it hopes to show how a high-quality residential development could be delivered in the short term.

The proposed development would to the east of Red Path Brae on greenfield land in a rectangular shape to the north of Kinghorn.

Of the 140 homes, the developers say 21 units would be affordable, and they estimate new residents could generate £3.9 million annually to the local economy.

It also contains proposals for tree planting, open space and wildflower meadows to contribute to green strategies.

“This submission demonstrates how a high-quality residential development, of a nature compatible with the immediate and wider surroundings is capable of being delivered in the short-term, bringing a range of positive benefits to Kinghorn and the wider mid-Fife area,” the application reads.

“The proposal is informed by detailed site analysis, landscape led approach and technical studies to determine an appropriate development footprint, a layout that incorporates the design objectives/aspirations and sustainability principles, and provides a range of benefits and positive urban design features.”

Access to the development proposed to be taken from three points – two along the B923, and one from Redpath Brae.

Several pedestrian links are also proposed.

‘Deliver housing where people want to live’

Established in 1987, Gladman says it takes a proactive approach to development, “using experience and market knowledge to deliver housing where people want to live”.

“The Company is the largest promoter of strategic land in the UK. Gladman does not ‘land-bank’ and as such deliver effective sites for residential development,” it says.

“The Gladman business model aligns itself well with the Scottish Government’s current objectives in so far as it seeks to increase the rate of housing delivery, contribute to sustainable economic growth, in sustainable locations and to achieve the right development in the right place.

“As demonstrated in this planning submission, the proposal actively fulfils these objectives.”