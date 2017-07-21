Major delays this afternoon due to multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle collision has caused major delays in the Perth area this afternoon.

The M90 northbound between Craigend at Junction 10 and the Broxden roundabout is partially blocked due to an accident.

*UPDATE* ⚠ at 14:50#M90 N/B J10 Craigend to Broxden PARTIALLY blocked due to a multi-vehicle RTC. Delays in the area 🚘@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/JQk2xz8Roo — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 21, 2017

It has led to delays across the region, with Perth city centre and the M90 south of the city particularly slow.

The delays have been exacerbated by folk arriving to the area ahead of this weekend’s Rewind Festival at Scone Castle.

No details have been provided of any vehicles involved.