Major blow as 100 jobs to be axed at Dundee fuel pump manufacturer

Dundee has received another major jobs blow just the week before Christmas.

The Tele has learned that 100 jobs are to be axed at the Dover Fueling Solutions UK factory at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

It is understood that the 100 employees who are to lose their jobs are all agency workers employed by EN Recruitment on behalf of the company.

One affected employee said workers had received notification that they were to lose their posts yesterday.

The man, who declined to be named, has worked for the firm as agency staff for two and a half years.

The employee said that no paperwork had exchanged hands as yet but workers had been told that they were being laid off because the company didn’t have enough orders.

The worker said: “This is a bit harsh just one week before Christmas.

“Luckily enough I have sorted all my kids’ Christmas prior to this and we will get by but I know some people aren’t as fortunate as us.

“It sometimes happens that EN Recruitment pay a lot of people off then take them on again when they have more work.”

A source at Unite the Union said he had been made aware that workers were being laid off at Dover.

He said: “We don’t represent any of the Dover agency workers workers.

“We have offered union representation but we have had no response so far.”

In November 2017 it was announced that the company was undergoing a major expansion, which would bring 1,420 jobs to the city.

The company, which was part of global manufacturer Dover, was officially rebranded as Dover Fueling Solutions UK later that year.

It also built a £14 million extension to its factory at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

The extension, which extends to the size of several football pitches, was built to allow the firm to increase output.

The expansion created 140 new jobs, 100 of them on a permanent, full-time basis..

The expansion took the total workforce at the factory to around 640, the highest it has been since the business started operating as Dunclare Dispensers back in 1983.

Under Dover’s ownership, the Dundee factory currently builds and ships more than 20,000 fuel pump arrays every year.

Equipment built in the City of Discovery is shipped to more than 160 countries globally.

At the time of going to press Dover and EN had failed to respond to requests for comment.

It is the latest job blow for the city, after the James Hutton Institute revealed dozens of jobs were under threat earlier this year.

The institute, which also has offices in Aberdeen and employs around 550 people, did not specify how many posts it planned to axe when it announced the cuts in September.