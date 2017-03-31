Two major international artists have already been lined up to play at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens next year.

The news was revealed after approval was granted for UB40 and Little Mix to play at the city’s new outdoor entertainment venue later this year.

Following a unanimous decision of Dundee City Council’s licencing committee, LHG Live was granted a public entertainments licence for both events.

A spokesman for the promoters confirmed that they are already looking to bring significant artists to the city next year.

Rupert Hobbs, one of LHG’s operations managers, said that they are excited and delighted to be able to bring artists of the calibre of UB40, Little Mix and Olly Murs to Dundee.

He said: “Along with Dundee City Council we are looking to sustain a long term events calendar for the city.

“We are already looking ahead from 2018 to 2020 and we aim to make sure that Slessor Gardens is one of the main areas in the country where we can attract significant artists.”

Mr Hobbs said that while they had a significant footprint to use for concerts this year the company were aware that the crowd capacity might not be as large in future years.

He said: “However, we are convinced we can bring artists to Dundee that people would like to see.

“Crowd safety is one of our key priorities and we aim to work alongside the council and other key partners to make these events as safe as possible for concert goers.”

Last year, it was revealed that the capacity for each event is 11,300 people.

The Little Mix concert on June 29 is a sell-out, with 11,172 tickets already snapped up.

The number of tickets sold for the UB40 concert on May 20 has not yet been confirmed.

The Event Management Plans for both concerts show there will be disruption in the city centre.

Thomson Avenue and Dock Street will be closed to all traffic.

And buses which normally use Dock Street will be diverted via Ward Road and Meadowside.

The application for the Olly Murs concert on July 20 has only recently been lodged and will be submitted to a future meeting of the licensing committee.