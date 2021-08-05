Major £485K funding boost to help keep Pitlochry Festival Theatre afloat

Pitlochry’s beloved Festival Theatre is set to receive £485,112 to help keep the curtains up as Scotland’s arts and culture sector continues to feel the impacts of Covid.

The welcome boost comes as part of round two of Creative Scotland’s £12m Performing Arts Venue Relief fund.

The cash will be used to ensure the theatre remains financially solvent as the region emerges from lockdown.

It also aims to help PFT keep up its work in reaching audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

PFT has seven key projects lined up to be delivered from September to December, all of which will tie into its Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Action Plan.

Projects will include walk-through theatre experiences in the venue’s Explorers’ Garden around Halloween and Christmas, as well as a second season of the theatre’s lockdown-born Soundstage project.

‘Grateful’

Kris Bryce, executive director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, said: “We’re grateful for this vital support from the Performing Arts Venue Relief Fund.

“The previous round from Scottish Government allowed us to stabilise the theatre and produce work for over 15,000 audience members. Throughout the pandemic, when we couldn’t gather inside, we have worked to produce theatre online and outside for our communities.

“This funding from PAVRF enables us to engage more creative practitioners and serve more audience members as theatre continues to emerge.”

Since July 2020, Creative Scotland has delivered a range of emergency funds on behalf of the Scottish Government to support the artistic and creative sectors in Scotland.

Joan Parr, interim director of arts and engagement said: “Our first priority continues to be supporting the recovery and renewal of Scotland’s art and creative sector as Covid-19 restrictions are eased and the sector can open up again more fully.

“Nevertheless, we remain acutely aware of the critical challenges faced by so many cultural organisations. We know how vital this funding is in continuing to help protect jobs and support the sustainability of a sector that has felt the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic so significantly.”