Main street in Dundee closed following three-vehicle crash

A main street in Broughty Ferry was closed for more than an hour following a three-vehicle crash.

The accident happened just before 1.30pm yesterday in Brook Street.

Police and ambulance attended and the road was closed for about an hour while emergency services dealt with the incident.

No one was seriously injured.

One man, the driver of one of the cars, received minor injuries in the incident.

He was checked over by paramedics but did not require to go to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Three vehicles were involved in the accident in Brook Street. It happened at 1.24pm.

“The driver of one of the vehicles received minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

“There were no arrests or charges following the incident.”

One witness said: “We were coming down the road at the other side and saw the road was closed off.

“One of the cars looked in a pretty bad way and another was bashed in the back as well.

“Two people were sitting on one of the cars and it looked like there was another being treated in an ambulance.

“It’s not often you’ll see something like this on a Ferry road, but traffic is always an issue here so it’s not a great surprise.

“Hopefully everyone involved is OK, but it looked a bad one for sure.”

A second witness said the incident caused a fair bit of congestion at a busy time in Broughty Ferry.

He said: “It looked like one person had been hurt.

“One of the drivers of a car that was involved was being checked over by paramedics in the back of an ambulance.

“There was a wee bit of disruption in the area because cars couldn’t go down a section of Brook Street for quite a while.

“The cars looked pretty badly damaged but as long as no one was seriously injured that’s the main thing.

“A few people were sitting around but none appeared to have received any serious injuries.

“The road was closed off to traffic for about an hour.”