Main road through Dundee closed after three-car crash near high school

A major road running through Dundee is closed following a road traffic accident.

Traffic Scotland reported that the A92 is closed in both directions between Fairfield Road and Craigie High School.

NEW❗⌚09.28#A92 RTC#A92 is ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions between Fairfield Road and Craigie High School Traffic in the area is very slow#PlanAhead #DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/WMOessu7gl — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 20, 2019

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A call came in to officers at 9.15 after reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A92.

“The road is currently blocked in both directions. There are no apparent serious injuries at this stage.

“Officers remain at the scene.”