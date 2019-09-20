Friday, September 20th 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

Main road through Dundee closed after three-car crash near high school

by Steven Rae
September 20, 2019, 9:36 am Updated: September 20, 2019, 9:52 am
A major road running through Dundee is closed following a road traffic accident.

Traffic Scotland reported that the A92 is closed in both directions between Fairfield Road and Craigie High School.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A call came in to officers at 9.15 after reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A92.

“The road is currently blocked in both directions. There are no apparent serious injuries at this stage.

“Officers remain at the scene.”

Breaking