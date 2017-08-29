This magnificent 14th-century castle in Angus could be yours… for a price

A breathtaking 14th-century castle in Angus is on the market for a ‘cut-price’ £1.65m.

Ethie Castle in Inverkeilor, near Arbroath, contains 10 bedrooms, eight reception rooms, a walled garden with pavilion and tennis court, outdoor swimming pool, greenhouse, paddocks and an additional two-bedroom annex.

The overall living space is 1,402sqm and comes with 13.9 acres of land.

It is marketed by Savills at £500,000 lower than the home report valuation of £1.7m in the home.

The marketing literature for the property says: “Ethie Castle is most attractively situated, about ½ mile from the Angus coast and about 1½ miles south of Lunan Bay, which is a renowned and award-winning beach.

“The castle sits within its own policies, and is surrounded by farmland. The garden and courtyard walls, together with the wooded grounds which have been supplemented by more recent plantings, ensure that the castle enjoys privacy as well as having an attractive setting.

“In recent years the castle has been carefully restored. It has evolved over the centuries from its ancient beginnings and, with its wings and towers, forms a magnificent residence of great character.

“Its association with Cardinal Beaton is still evident as the castle includes a small chapel and the Cardinal’s Sitting Room, with its secret staircase to the Great Hall above.

“Architecturally the castle contains many fine features including four turnpike staircases, a balustraded tower, turrets and crow stepped gables.

“The barrel vaulted rooms, together with panelled rooms, decorative plaster work, fireplaces and window shutters all provide an insight into the history associated with the castle.

“The principal rooms at Ethie provide grandeur and elegance, whilst the everyday living quarters are comfortable and manageable.”

The accommodation is arranged over three principal floors. The front door gives access to two halls, which are given natural daylight by two small courtyards within the building, and which lead on to the billiard room and the dining room.

Interlinking hallways lead to the Cardinal’s Sitting Room and Chapel on one side, and to the kitchen, study, Tudor Sitting Room and the north wing annex at the other.

At first floor level further halls or landings provide access to the Great Hall, drawing room and principal bedroom, with further bedrooms arranged off a bedroom corridor.

The second floor, or “upper house”, has the Blue Sitting Room and four bedrooms, including two in the north wing. There are further rooms above and in the main tower.

“Within the last 12 years considerable improvements have been made, both within the castle and outside.

“The kitchen was refurbished in 2011 along with two bathrooms in the last eight years.

“The windows have been refurbished and the roof has been insulated and the house has been redecorated and carpeted.

“The castle has two kitchens. The vaulted kitchen, next to the dining room was completely re-fitted and refurbished in 2013/14 as was the master bedroom’s en suite bathroom. Outside, the improvements are even more noticeable.

“The magnificent walled garden has been restored and the greenhouse refurbished. A further garden or parterre has been created next to the house, linked through new gates to the walled garden.

“Further landscaping has included the creation of a walk around the pond, paddocks have been re-fenced and a lime avenue, hedges and new woodland have been planted.”

Previous owners used three bedrooms for bed and breakfast and gained four-star accreditation. They also hosted weddings. Recently there have been paying guests and shooting parties from Europe. It is considered that there is further potential, if wanted, for such ventures.

Historic residence

Ethie Castle is believed to date from the 14th-century when a sandstone keep was built by the Abbot and monks of Arbroath Abbey.

After passing through the de Maxwell family, the lands reverted to the Abbey and the castle became the country residence of David Beaton, Abbot of Arbroath, who later became the Cardinal and Chancellor of Scotland.

In about 1530, he remodelled the castle around a courtyard to entertain King James V.

After Cardinal Beaton’s infamous murder in St Andrews, it is reputed that the monks of Arbroath concealed their treasury of church vessels, plates and vestments in the walls of Ethie for safekeeping.

The castle was bought in 1565 by the Carnegie family, who later became Earls of Northesk. It remained with them until 1928.

The 7th Earl was a Vice Admiral and commanded with Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

As a tribute, the Earl was entitled to incorporate Trafalgar in his arms and this can still be seen set in a dormer at Ethie.

It was the Earl who modernised the castle to form a substantial country residence and much of his influence is still found at Ethie.

Sir Walter Scott, a friend of the 8th Earl, often stayed at Ethie. During one of his visits he wrote the novel “The Antiquary”, where Ethie is reputedly depicted as the legendary Castle of Knockwhinnock and the central character is based upon a neighbour during that period.

MacGibbon & Ross, in Castellated and Domestic Architecture of Scotland (James Thin) originally published in 1887-92, indicates that “The original castle thus became extended into a mansion built round a courtyard, with the main building on the south, the kitchen wing on the north, and the west side enclosed with a wall containing the entrance gateway.

“In later times the west wall has been raised and rooms built against it, the entrance being still preserved in the centre. Even these rooms appear to be ancient, from arms and carving on the stonework at the back”.

MacGibbon & Ross continue that “not withstanding the many changes to which it has been subjected, Ethie yet retains a wonderful amount of genuine character of a Scottish mansion”.

Nigel Tranter in the Fortified House in Scotland (James Thin, 1986) describes the castle as “the extensive and handsome mansion of Ethie… though no longer the home of the Northesk family is still occupied and carefully cherished in excellent order”.

John Gifford in the Buildings of Scotland, Dundee and Angus (Yale University Press 2012) describes Ethie as a “large but low key manor house, its walling all of red sandstone. It has developed from the sixteenth to the late nineteenth century”.