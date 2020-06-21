Magic in the air at Mill o’ Mains thanks to Harry Mudini and his bag of tricks

This was a little bit of magic in the air at Mill o’ Mains when Harry Mudini pulled plenty tricks out of the hat to keep everyone entertained.

The magician’s visit was organised by Mill o’ Mains Community Group which has arranged a whole summer of events for local people.

As well as enjoying Harry’s magic tricks, residents will be able to enjoy other events during the coming weeks, including Zumba classes, karaoke and dance sessions – all on the village green.

Local campaigner Jim Malone said: “We are all doing everything we can for those living in Mill o’ Mains to help get through this pandemic in as positive way as possible.”

© DC Thomson

The community group is also planning to hold a social event in the park in the coming weeks, which will involve entertainers, music, dancing and singing that everyone can join in with.

Community leader Yvonne Mullen said plans were well in hand for the event.

She added: “The date has still to be finalised but we are working to provide something to keep everyone in the community entertained – from the youngest to the oldest.

“We will be bringing along entertainers, providing music, having a singalong and maybe karaoke and just putting on something to bring the community together.”