‘Maggie’s is my safe place’: Amid the coronavirus crisis the Dundee centre provides essential support for one woman

For so many, a new reality is forming as the outbreak of coronavirus continues to transform the way we engage with the world.

For Malita Kilgour, that reality means self-isolating until it is safe for her to leave her home.

Malita was diagnosed with splenic marginal zone lymphoma in November 2016, resulting in the removal of her spleen the following January.

The loss of a spleen is significant; it’s a major surgery and leaves the individual with a compromised immune system.

After the splenectomy, Malita had to “wait and see” what was going to happen, because nobody was able to forsee the effect that removing the spleen might have had on her body.

She said: “I was kind of in remission for about a year and then it came back, into my saliva glands. I had one of them removed but we had to continue to wait and see what the outcome was going to be.

“It then went into my lacrimal glands, leaving my face and neck swollen and uncomfortable.”

On December 20 2019, Malita began a series of six sessions of chemotherapy, which were to take place every three weeks.

Because of her already compromised immune system, the decision to have chemotherapy came after careful consideration.

“I was due to have six sessions but, after speaking to my consultant, we took the decision to cancel the last treatment. To give me the last one he felt that it would reduce my immune system to a dangerous level, at the time that coronavirus was due to spike in this area.

“But, after having a scan midway through my treatment, he said my body had been responding well and had done what it was supposed to do.

“Coronavirus, to me, means that if I catch it it’s a very serious situation because I’ve nothing to fight it with. Because of the way my immune system is, any major virus could be fatal.

“I’ve not had anyone into my house since March 13, which was when I had my last chemotherapy.

“I’m in self-isolation insomuch as nobody comes into my house at all and the reason for that is because I feel it’s a safe place for me now. I just can’t afford the risk of somebody bringing something into the house.

“It’s not just the threat of catching coronavirus, it’s the threat of catching anything and not having the ability to fight it off.”

For Malita, the isolation has been difficult, but she knows that it’s a necessity if she wants to keep herself safe.

A combination of technology and the support from Maggie’s Dundee have been crucial in ensuring she has been able to cope.

“Technology has been a lifeline, without a doubt. I speak to my kids, my parent’s and Maggie’s. Being able to see people that you want to through face-to-face technology has been an enormous help,” she said.

“When you’ve been diagnosed with a chronic illness or cancer, you’ve been given a bit of a heads-up. And then to be told that you’ve got to stay indoors? That’s really hard. And stay away from the people that you love? That’s really hard too.

“Maggie’s have alleviated some of that difficulty by making sure meetings are online. I do a yoga class on Zoom and see a psychologist from time-to-time when things become really hard for me.

“Although you’re not sitting the same room as somebody, seeing them, talking to them and hearing their voice really helps. If that wasn’t there I’d find it terribly difficult.

“Maggie’s is my safe place. The minute I go there I know that I can say really how I feel. Everybody wants to protect their friends and family close to them because they want to hear that you’re fine and that you’re coping. A lot of people hide it.

“There’s a lot of issues surrounding mental health when you’re diagnosed with a chronic or incurable illness but just because you can’t see it, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist and that’s where Maggie’s comes into their own, because they totally get it.

“When you’re diagnosed with something, your life will never be the same again. What they helped me with is understanding that I will never be that person I was, before I had cancer, again.

“For Dundee, we are so lucky to have a Maggie’s on our doorstep. One of my concerns moving forward is that because the centre survives on fundraising and donations, that is going to come to an abrupt stop because their bigger fundraisers have been cancelled.

“That’s a big worry for lots of different charities – it’s not exclusive to Maggie’s – but to have a facility like that in our town, we need to look after it and make sure that it’s still there.

“Some of the facilities that the centre have on offer, on a regular basis when it is open, people often don’t realise that they are there. And people should know that it’s not just for those who have been diagnosed with cancer – it’s for family, friends and anybody that is affected by it.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Maggie’s Dundee, to help keep their facility running, can do so by clicking this link.