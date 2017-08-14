Maggie’s Dundee needs volunteers to help out with events over the coming year.

On average it costs £540,000 per year to keep a Maggie’s centre open, and more volunteers would enable additional fundraising events to be organised.

Maggie’s offers professional support to people with cancer and their loved ones.

Volunteers need to have good communication and organisation skills and also be able to inspire and motivate others.

A fundraising coordinator will support any new volunteers and people who sign up will also receive the relevant training.

A spokeswoman for Maggie’s said: “We provide free practical, emotional and social support for people with cancer and their families and friends.

“Built in the grounds of NHS hospitals, our centres are warm and welcoming places, with professional staff on hand to offer the support you need to find your way through cancer.

“The centres are places to find practical advice about benefits and eating well, where qualified experts provide emotional support, and where you can meet other people or simply sit quietly with a cup of tea.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should call Charlene Abbott on 01382 496384.

People can also e-mail charlene.abbott@maggiecentres.org.