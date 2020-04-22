Maggie’s Dundee boss encourages people in need to reach out during coronavirus crisis

For Lesley Howells, there can be no clearer message during this period of uncertainty than to reach out for support if you’re struggling to cope.

The centre head at Maggie’s Dundee has been working tirelessly to ensure that the facility’s services continue to function and that those in need are able to share their hopes and fears in a safe space, as the coronavirus crisis transforms the world we live in.

© DC Thomson

Maggie’s offers support to people diagnosed with cancer, as well as their loved ones.

Despite the centre’s doors being closed to the public, its staff are on hand, ready to provide any assistance that an individual might require during the lockdown.

“As soon as the guidelines came in our programme, where possible, moved online,” Lesley explains.

“It’s the same conversations, questions and queries but with more intensity in terms of anxiety around the uncertainty of it all.

“The themes may have changed, and the intensity may have changed, but Maggie’s is still doing what we’ve been doing for the past 17 years. We’re not going to change.

“What has been fascinating to see has been how quickly so many of our centre users have transitioned to our online services. The connection, camaraderie and good, sensible psychological support that goes on in those groups is continuing.

“It helps me believe that, once we come through all of this, Maggie’s will be up and running but we know that we will be able to reach out on online platforms to people who have, perhaps, not been able to come as frequently to us in Dundee.

“That’s hugely reassuring and, without diluting the quality, we can still do what we’ve always wanted to do, which is supporting people and their families.

“It is a steep learning curve for all of us but, across the age group, it’s amazing how people are teaching each other. We’re trying to mirror what would be happening in the centre.”

The current pandemic has, undeniably, changed the world in which we’re living. Not only are people having to face the spread of a new virus, about which our knowledge is constantly evolving, but we are also forced to think about a future which, right now, looks very hazy.

“The conversations that we’re having at the moment go right across the spectrum,” Lesley says.

“People could be calling with questions about the difference between shielding and social-distancing or they could be calling about the fact they’re having to come to terms with a cancer diagnosis whilst having their whole family around them – and they’ve not really had the space to process the significance of that change in their lives which will last way beyond the coronavirus.

“Another thing that is happening, amidst all of this, is that when relationships weren’t going well before the cancer, and now everyone is locked in together, it adds burden to burden.

“But it’s really that feeling of uncertainty which seems to be something that so many people are feeling. Take, for example, a man in his 50s who is dealing with really grim news about his cancer; his role is to protect and provide for the people that he loves.

“He’s worrying about his illness, he’s having to deal with the news that a fresh treatment is having to be delayed – for the best medical reasons – but he’s not wanting to share his worries with his family because he knows that his son isn’t going to have his job when everything starts up again.

“People are wanting to share with the family but are also so aware that the family is now encountering stresses that they never had before.

“We’re finding, more so, that people are phoning us and saying, ‘can I just tell you how it is because I know I can say it to you without feeling guilty?’

“A key thing about resilience is knowing that you can, and should, reach out at difficult times to share your worries with the people you trust.”

So, what sort of advice and words of support has Lesley, who is also a consultant clinical psychologist, been sharing with those who are struggling to keep their head above the water right now?

“I try to tell people, ‘let’s think about the things that we can control and try to step away, as much as possible, from the things that we can’t control. We have to find a sense of balance because we can’t choose what’s happening to us but we can choose to respond in a compassionate, kindly and measured way to these extraordinary events,” she explains.

“One of the things which is a constant conversation in the centre around cancer coming into somebody’s life is that the only thing you can be is open to that change and move with reality even if it is tough. Because if you start trying to fight it, it adds to the burden, and that is a message to all of us now no matter what our circumstances might be.

“Our job is making sure that we reduce the potential for people to become depressed. For me, it has been hard to hear when those who are self-isolating are missing that physical contact. Human beings are a tribe and, although we might like to be alone at times, we crave closeness and companionship.

“When someone is having to socially isolate on their own, despite being able to speak to loved ones on the phone, when they finish that phone call they’re still left on their own. That is so sad to hear because I can’t do anything about it other than to be there in terms of hearing it; hearing that sadness, that sorrow and the hope for when it will end.

“A key way to address that feeling of sadness is by bringing a routine into your day. The content of the routine might change, but a key focus still exists. When so many things are out of your control, you can have control in terms of what you’re planning to do that day.

“With regards to the services that we’re delivering now, it’s extraordinarily important that we also create a familiar routine for our centre users. Seeing the same faces, having the same conversations, sharing the same jokes – but in a different way.

“We’re taking our skills of how to keep a group safe, while facilitating it into an online situation so that people get their chance to speak.”

For Lesley, it is vital that those in need know that they should not withdraw. If a person feels themselves withdrawing, they have to reach out. And they should try to remember the good things.

“When we’re overwhelmed by the awfulness of things, we have to cultivate our ability to find those subtle things that make us smile,” she said.

“We are programmed to remember the threatening things, but we have to be very mindful and creative on finding those good things in the day because those things get lost.

“I just want to make sure that people get the message that whatever is going on in their minds, emotions and households, please give us a call.”

Anyone looking for support can contact the centre on 01382 632999.