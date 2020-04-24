Maggie’s Dundee appeals for people of all ages to take part in 2.6 challenge

Maggie’s Dundee is calling on people of all ages to take part in the 2.6 challenge this weekend.

Many of the charity’s fundraising events have been cancelled due to coronavirus and they’re now urging supporters to participate in the challenge to help fill the drop in fundraising that is the result of these cancellations.

In order to ensure Maggie’s is able to continue to offer professional support to those in need during the pandemic, people across the country are being invited to do an activity based around the number 2.6 – whether that means doing 260 sun salutations, making 26 cakes or doing 26 press-ups – and fundraise or donate.

Launching on April 26, which would have been the date of the London Marathon, the world’s biggest one day annual fundraising event, the challenge will last for a week.

Lesley Howells, Maggie’s Dundee centre head said: “We are so grateful to anyone who takes on the 2.6 Challenge for Maggie’s.

“People with cancer are having a particularly difficult time just now and need our professional support now more than ever – I can’t wait to see all the photos of the incredible challenges on social media.”

Maggie’s Dundee relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to keep the service running.

To find out more about the centre please contact 01382 632999.