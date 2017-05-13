A woman spent hundreds of pounds on dress alterations — then the company which carried them out went bust.

Maggie Mayall, 69, of Arbroath Road, was shocked to discover that the Golden Stitch alterations shop in Broughty Ferry had permanently closed its doors.

This was despite Maggie handing over £534 for dress and shoe alterations in time for a gala ball in Edinburgh she is attending.

When she returned to the shop she discovered it had closed its doors for good and was now in the hands of administrators.

Glasgow-based firm Wyllie & Bisset have been tasked with handling the insolvency by shop owner Gulay Demir.

Speaking to the Tele, Maggie said: “About two weeks ago I got a dress but it needed alterations

“They initially thought they wouldn’t be able to do it but we got the material sorted.

“I was there on Saturday to give her the money but I went down on Wednesday and it was shut.

“Safe to say it was a surprise to me knowing I had paid them the money.

“There were other people outside and they didn’t know what was going on either.”

Maggie said she had been in the shop on Monday and orders were still being taken.

She said: “They’ve been there for quite a while. It’s not as though they’ve just popped up and went away again.

“We’ve been given a contact for a firm but we haven’t been able to get in and get our clothes.

“It’s really disappointing because I’ve got a ball in Edinburgh on Saturday and I was hoping to get my dress and shoes made ready well in advance.

“It’s more than £500 that I’ve paid so I’ll just have to see what they’ve done with my clothes.

“The most frustrating thing about it all is that I can actually see my clothes inside the shop.

“They’re sitting right there and I can’t get them. If they knew they were closing why were they still taking payments from people?”

In total, Maggie paid £167 for a dress to be made, plus material.

She also handed over £87 for an alteration along with a further £200 for another dress and £80 for shoe repairs.

Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) is now handling Ms Demir’s case.

AiB said those affected by the closure would be able to access their clothing. Both AiB and Wyllie & Bisset said they were unable to comment on individual cases.

Ms Demir could not be reached for comment.