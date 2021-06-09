Madras College move: How St Andrews school will take history and identity to new £55m building

For almost 200 years Madras College has taught the young of St Andrews and around from its historic home in the heart of the town.
Later this month the school bell will ring for the last time at its iconic South Street and Kilrymont Road campuses, before pupils move to a state-of-the-art £55 million new building in August.
Founded in 1833 by the Rev.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe