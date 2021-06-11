Madras College: Famous former pupils send best wishes for move to new St Andrews school

Madras College has a long list of famous former pupils.

Over its 188 years many of those taught at the St Andrews school have gone to great heights in the worlds of entertainment, science, politics and more.

As the historic secondary school moves from its original home in South Street and Kilrymont Road campus to a new £55 million building, a couple of well-known former pupils have sent their best wishes for the flit.

Singer-songwriter KT Tunstall is proud of her St Andrews roots and went to Madras College’s Kilrymont Street campus from S1 to S3 in the late 1980s before moving onto the High School of Dundee.

The Mercury Prize-nominated and BRIT and Grammy-winning artist gave us this message for the school: “Wishing all the Madras pupils an enjoyable adventure into their brand new building in August.

“I remember how excited – and slightly terrified! – I was to move up to secondary school, and I’m sure moving into a brand new space will make it even more fun.

“I had so much fun meeting a whole new gang of kids my age, and loved all the new subjects I was able to do. Have fun!

“Love KT x.”

Former ITV News presenter Alastair Stewart was also educated at Madras College before embarking on his long career in broadcast journalism.

Now a presenter with new channel GB News, he told us of his time at the school: “My father Jimmy was serving at RAF Leuchars at the time – the mid-1950s – and my memories are very warm but in black and white!

“I can recall my mother collecting me and afterwards we’d often go to the Lade Braes for a stroll and a chat.

“My father attended St Andrews University in the mid-1930s so the whole city has a special place in my heart.

“Madras College gave me a sound, early start to my education – something for which I will be eternally grateful.”

Who else went to Madras College?

Other high-profile former pupils include MSPs Jenny Gilruth and Alex Cole-Hamilton, MP Chris Law, former MSP and broadcaster Ted Brocklebank and leading judge, Lady Anna Poole, a Senator of the College of Justice in Scotland.

Sportsmen who went to the school include former Scottish rugby union player Rob Dewey, racing driver and McLaren GT managing director Andrew Kirkaldy and long distance runner Andrew Lemoncello.

Musicians King Creosote and Steve Mason of The Beta Band also learned there, as did comedian Doon Mackichan.

In earlier years golfing legend Old Tom Morris and Victoria Cross recipient Major Matthew Meiklejohn attended.

