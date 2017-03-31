The regeneration of Lochee High Street has come under scrutiny. With Santander due to close and Superdrug under threat, residents and traders are demanding urgent action from Dundee City Council. Lochee councillor Alan Ross spoke about the work done so far — and plans for the future.

What needed to change in Lochee?

When I was first elected in the by-election, and we were still in opposition, I made the pledge that we would do something in Lochee. There had been zero investment — it hadn’t been touched in about 30 years. It was just rundown, all that had been put in were speed bumps.

There were very few shops and we had the Highgate and Weavers Village which people were frightened to go into. They had become a haven for criminality.

We knew that we had to do something to make it a more attractive place for business and for people to live. People were paying a lot of money on their energy bills because of the poor quality of housing.

What investment has been brought to the area?

We put forward Lochee’s case for the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Regeneration Fund and we received £2 million. A £46,000 grant also came off the back of that for shop owners to have their shop fronts improved.

We were also able to get £2.8m from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund to demolish the Highgate and Weavers Village. We also went about bringing more units to The Stack.

The decision to change Lochee High Street to a one-way system has been criticised. Why was this done?

We needed to make the High Street more pedestrian friendly and therefore more attractive.

That’s the feedback we received from people at the time and that’s why we took the decision.

I think there was a misunderstanding that this would be some kind of temporary measure. I don’t think it’s feasible to just turn it back now. You can’t just keep chopping and changing things. We need to keep moving forward and the one-way system opens things up and connects the High Street to the bypass.

Overall, has the regeneration of Lochee been a success so far?

People will measure success on how many units are open in the High Street. It’s a success in that the High Street is more pedestrian friendly, they wanted rid of the Highgate and Weavers Village and we listened to them. We’ve brought significant investment to Lochee and the issue I have is that people seem to think ‘Is that it?’ It’s still very much a work in progress.

Is there anything that you would have done differently?

Not really, there are few little things that we could have done. I always said that we needed to work together on this, so I would have liked more people in the community to come together and work with us.

Rather than reacting and going to the newspapers when something goes wrong I’d have liked to have people come to us.

What’s the plan going forward for Lochee?

We’ll be looking to bring in even more investment to the area.

I understand people’s frustrations with Superdrug potentially losing their lease and Santander closing. Lochee High Street isn’t any different from others across the country that are struggling.

Shops will come and go but it’s our job to make sure this is an attractive place for businesses.

I welcome a new community council. I think that can be something very useful going forward to help the process.