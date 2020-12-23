Hairdressers and barbers are working through the night to fulfil demand for pre-lockdown haircuts.

Barbers at Hard Grind, on Exchange Street, are working until 11.30pm tonight to ensure their customers get their cuts before Boxing Day level four lockdown hits.

Stylists at Salonori, on Reform Street, have been working until 9pm to meet their clients’ hair needs.

And queues were spotted outside barbers in Monifieth at the weekend as people rush to get their hair done before hairdressers are forced to close their doors again.

Colin Petrie, owner of Hard Grind, said: “We’re usually really busy at this time of year, especially the week between Christmas and New Year because people like to get their hair done for New Year.

“But we’ve been packed this week and have been open as late as people are coming – tonight we will be open until 11.30pm instead of our usual 6pm to get everyone in.

“We’ve had an influx of people coming this week who would usually come next week, and others who are trying to squeeze a haircut in before lockdown because we don’t know if it will be three weeks or not.

“We’re luckier than England in the sense that we’ve had the warning ahead of time so we can prepare and get things like our hair done.”

Colin added that he thinks people have more appreciation for their barbers or beauty therapists now having previously had their services taken away without warning.

He said: “It can affect mental health not having these things done and people don’t want to be in that position again so they’re rushing out to get everything done before we close.”

Norrie McDicken, owner of Salonori, who has been in the business for 40 years, said some of his stylists were working until 9pm following the announcement of Level 4 lockdown.

He said: “We work on an appointment system so anyone who was booked in for an appointment after lockdown, our stylists have been phoning them to rearrange.

“We’ve been bringing appointments forward into the evenings and others the clients have been happy to wait until after the 18th.

“Some of the stylists are working until 9pm to get them done and it has a knock on effect on their kids and home life.”

Norrie added: “It cheers people up having their hair done. People were fed up with not being able to get their hair done during the last lockdown and were really glad when we reopened.”