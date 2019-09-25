Man remanded for breaching bail conditions by entering Dundee street

A man has been remanded after admitting to breaching his bail conditions.

Andrew Mitchell, of Cleghorn Street, was granted bail on September 9 with conditions not to enter a property on Forth Crescent.

But just five days later, those conditions were breached when Mitchell turned up at the property and tried to gain entry.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The 27-year-old had attended in the hope of speaking to his former partner.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said Mitchell appreciated he risked a custodial sentence should he commit any further breaches.

But Sheriff Alastair Brown instead remanded Mitchell until October 17 for social work reports to be completed.