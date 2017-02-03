Machete-wielding man shot by soldier outside Louvre museum in Paris ‘terror attack’

A French soldier has shot and seriously injured a man in a shopping area beneath the Louvre Museum on Friday after he tried to attack them and shouted “Allahu akbar”, officials have said.

Police union official Yves Lefebvre said the man was carrying two backpacks, and had two machetes, and launched an attack when soldiers told the man he could not enter with his bags.

Mr Lefebvre said: “That’s when he got the knife out and that’s when he tried to stab the soldier.”

A soldier opened fire and the man was struck five times, once in the stomach, Paris police chief Michel Cadot said.

The backpacks did not contain any explosives, he said. One of the soldiers was slightly wounded on the scalp.

A spokesman for the military force that patrols key sites in Paris says the four-man patrol of soldiers tried to fight off the assailant before opening fire.

Spokesman Benoit Brulon says the soldier who was slightly injured by the attacker was not the soldier who opened fire.

The French interior ministry said anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the attack but that there were still no details about the identity of the attacker. “Allahu akbar” is the Arabic phrase for “God is great”.

The museum in the centre of Paris is one of the French capital’s biggest tourist attractions.

Police have sealed off entrances around where the attack took place and closed the area to vehicles, snarling traffic in a busy part of central Paris.

The situation is mainly calm, with confused tourists being gently shooed away by officers.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said that a second person also was arrested but it is unclear whether they were linked to the attack.

Mr Brandet said about 1,000 people were inside the actual museum and were held inside in safe areas.

The French capital has seen a spate of attacks, some claimed by the Islamic State group, since 2015. Friday’s incident created panic.

Olivier Majewski was just leaving his scooter in the parking area beneath the Louvre when he saw a crush of people, 30 or 40, running and screaming “there’s been a terror attack”.

The 53-year-old said he hid for about 15 minutes before making his way upstairs. He said people were clearly scared. “They were panicked,” he said.