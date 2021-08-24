Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
M90 in Fife to close overnight for essential cable repairs

By Neil Henderson
August 24, 2021, 10:51 am Updated: August 24, 2021, 10:52 am
A stretch of the M90 near Kelty in Fife will be closed to all traffic overnight.
A section of the M90 in Fife is to be closed overnight to allow for essential maintenance.

Electricity network operator, SP Energy Networks, is carrying out essential upgrade work to improve the network in Kelty this month.

As a result the replacement of overhead power cables, some of which are over 70 years old, will require the M90 to be closed in both directions near to Kelty.

Essential maintenance

A 30-strong team will be deployed deployed to carry out the essential upgrade.

The essential maintenance will affect the M90 near to Kelty.

To ensure the works can be carried out safely, sections of the M90 will be closed to all traffic between 10pm on Friday August 27 and 6am on Saturday August 28.

Overnight closure

Both the north and southbound sections of the motorway will be closed during this time.

Junctions 2A and 3 – Dunfermline, plus junction 4 at Kelty and junction 5 at Fruix will be affected.

Traffic will be diverted northbound off the M90 on to the A92 through Cowdenbeath – A909 to Kelty – and B996 and B9097 to junction 5 at Fruix.

The reverse will apply for southbound traffic with the diversion expected to add around 20 minutes to journey times.

Extended journey times

Ross Galbraith, SP Energy Networks’ district general manager for Central and Fife, said: “These necessary works, which will replace lines and poles that have reached the end of their lives and create additional capacity, will make a real difference for the local electricity network.

“We always work to keep the impact of our works to a minimum and we’ve planned the works to include a weekend overnight road closure when less vehicles will be on the roads, with our teams working through the night to get the job done.

“We would urge those travelling on the M90 during these essential works to allow more time for their journeys and thank them in advance for their patience and understanding.”

