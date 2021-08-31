M90 crash restricts northbound lanes towards Broxden Roundabout

A road crash on the M90 northbound has reportedly blocked the slip road from the Friarton Bridge towards Perth.

Traffic Scotland reported the crash just after 7pm on Tuesday.

The Perthshire collision has restricted northbound lanes towards the Broxden roundabout. Road users travelling on the M90 are advised to use caution on approach.

As of 8pm, traffic was being diverted onto the M90 southbound towards Bridge of Earn.

Motorists can find updates on current incidents on the Traffic Scotland website or Twitter.

NEW❗⌚19.03#M90 RTC Reports of an RTC blocking the slip from the Friarton Bridge onto the #M90 N/B (Perth -bound) Updates as we get them#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/uaDLcZ1C6t — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 31, 2021

More to follow.