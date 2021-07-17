Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Major disruption after three-vehicle crash on M90 near Queensferry Crossing

By Alasdair Clark
July 17, 2021, 11:39 am Updated: July 17, 2021, 1:56 pm

Motorists have been told to expect delays on the M90 near the Queensferry Crossing as emergency crews respond to a road traffic collision.

The road was blocked northbound between junction 2 and junction 2A following reports of the incident at around 10:53am on Saturday morning.

Major disruption was reported around the M90, with drivers and passengers seen leaving their vehicles for fresh air.

Pictures from the scene showed a number of emergency vehicles, including police and fire crews.

One eyewitness reported several fire appliances and multiple ambulances in attendance.

M90 traffic camera
Traffic cameras showed people had left their vehicles

Traffic Scotland advised motorists of a 40 minute delay from the Queensferry Crossing due to the RTC.

Stagecoach announced it would divert a number of Halbeath and Inverkeithing services as a result of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 10.45am to reports of a three vehicle crash on the M90 northbound, near Junction 2a.

“Officers are currently at the scene.”

One drone operator on Twitter caught video of the huge tailbacks caused by the RTC.

Traffic Scotland said no timescale was available for the reopening of the road.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed firefighters were in attendance with four appliances on the scene.

Many of those stuck in their vehicle took to social media to search for updates after being queued for over an hour.

Traffic Scotland cameras appeared to show several people who were stuck in the queue had left their vehicles.

More to follow. 