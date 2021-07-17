Major disruption after three-vehicle crash on M90 near Queensferry Crossing

Motorists have been told to expect delays on the M90 near the Queensferry Crossing as emergency crews respond to a road traffic collision.

The road was blocked northbound between junction 2 and junction 2A following reports of the incident at around 10:53am on Saturday morning.

Major disruption was reported around the M90, with drivers and passengers seen leaving their vehicles for fresh air.

Pictures from the scene showed a number of emergency vehicles, including police and fire crews.

One eyewitness reported several fire appliances and multiple ambulances in attendance.

Traffic Scotland advised motorists of a 40 minute delay from the Queensferry Crossing due to the RTC.

Stagecoach announced it would divert a number of Halbeath and Inverkeithing services as a result of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 10.45am to reports of a three vehicle crash on the M90 northbound, near Junction 2a.

“Officers are currently at the scene.”

One drone operator on Twitter caught video of the huge tailbacks caused by the RTC.

Traffic Scotland said no timescale was available for the reopening of the road.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed firefighters were in attendance with four appliances on the scene.

❗️UPDATE ⌚️12:33#M90 RTC The #M90 N/B remains BLOCKED between J2-2A due to a multi vehicle RTC⛔️ J1C and J2 onslip also closed to assist, Emergency services remain at the scene🚔#DriveSafe #TakeCare @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/7ZFx6T79nF — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 17, 2021

Many of those stuck in their vehicle took to social media to search for updates after being queued for over an hour.

Traffic Scotland cameras appeared to show several people who were stuck in the queue had left their vehicles.

More to follow.